Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $27.43 Million Position in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,492,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.05% of Ardent Health Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,119,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth $22,897,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth $2,298,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.
Ardent Health Partners Trading Down 4.9 %
Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $20.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ardent Health Partners
About Ardent Health Partners
Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ardent Health Partners
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.