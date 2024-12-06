Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $27.43 Million Position in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,492,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.05% of Ardent Health Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,119,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth $22,897,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth $2,298,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Ardent Health Partners Trading Down 4.9 %

Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ardent Health Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

