Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476,970 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $23,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.26 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

