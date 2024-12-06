Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $713,000 Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 303.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 294,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $33,361.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,187.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $3,653,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 407,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,647,206.34. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,112 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,215. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $138.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

