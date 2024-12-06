Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 811.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 138,447 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 427,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 133,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. DA Davidson lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 2.1 %

ACIW opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.19.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.