Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 123,864 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Point72 DIFC Ltd trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,864 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

