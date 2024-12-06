Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes $624,000 Position in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of MBX Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $93,904,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,844,384. This trade represents a 15.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward T. Mathers acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,776. The trade was a 16.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

MBX Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MBX opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -13.21 EPS for the current year.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

