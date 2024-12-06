Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes $754,000 Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 213,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Lucid Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -102.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 61.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lucid Group Stock Down 0.5 %

LCID stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

