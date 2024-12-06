Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

