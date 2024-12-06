Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.37. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

