Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $2.85 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 66.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,469.74. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $612,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,481,540.32. This represents a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,591 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,886 over the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

