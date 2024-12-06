Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $973,000 Investment in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its holdings in CG Oncology by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 263,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in CG Oncology by 811.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 433,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 386,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at $1,912,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 38.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGON has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of CGON opened at $33.56 on Friday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

