Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 31.0% during the third quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 403,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,658,000 after purchasing an additional 505,481 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,497,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $93,135.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,116.78. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $613,787.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at $109,751,697.63. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,831,545 shares of company stock valued at $150,056,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

