Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 14,600 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 77.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $94.54 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

