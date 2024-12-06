Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 73,974 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,974 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.68% of Alico worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Alico by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alico by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Alico by 23.0% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $210.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alico Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alico to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Further Reading

