Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $2.23 Million Position in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 2.47% of Perception Capital Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,622,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $1,825,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Perception Capital Corp. III by 31.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 341,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,154 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III by 10,381.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,468 shares during the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perception Capital Corp. III Price Performance

NASDAQ PFTA opened at $10.84 on Friday. Perception Capital Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Perception Capital Corp. III Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

