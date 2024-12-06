Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), with a volume of 544171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.09).

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.10 and a beta of 2.11.

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

