Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) CEO Sells $726,840.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Post stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.46 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.66.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Post by 244.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
