Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.05. 74,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 79,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of Prairie Operating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional Trading of Prairie Operating

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $184.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Prairie Operating by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prairie Operating by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.