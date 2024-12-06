Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $206,048.48 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 21,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $206,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 888,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,725.44. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,467 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $65,316.70.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 22,178 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $222,001.78.

On Monday, November 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $29,127.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,300 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $22,790.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,898.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $77,099.04.

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $26,801.14.

Priority Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

PRTH stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $755.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 10.5% in the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Priority Technology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

