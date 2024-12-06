Procore Technologies Adopts Amended Bylaws, Effective Immediately

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its board of directors has approved amended and restated bylaws on December 5, 2024. The new bylaws, taking immediate effect, encompass several modifications to align with recent changes in the Delaware General Corporation Law.

Included in the adjustments are provisions that allow the board to function with reduced procedural requirements amid emergencies as defined by the DGCL. Furthermore, updates relating to stockholder meetings, procedural mechanics, disclosure requirements for stockholder nominations of directors, and general eligibility of directors have been revised. Miscellaneous ministerial changes have also been made as part of the amended and restated bylaws.

The company has furnished the full text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws as Exhibit 3.1 in the Form 8-K filing, available for reference regarding the specifics of the modifications.

In another section of the filing, Procore Technologies listed that the bylaws adoption constituted an amendment to its Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws and a change in the fiscal year under Item 5.03 of the filing. Moreover, under Item 9.01, the company reported financial statements and exhibits associated with the bylaws’ adoption.

The company’s common stock, bearing a par value of $0.0001 and trading under the symbol PCOR on the New York Stock Exchange, reflects these changes in its corporate governance structure.

After review, it was determined that the event reported on December 5, 2024, signifies a material change in Procore Technologies’ operational framework, enhancing its responsiveness and adherence to regulatory standards.

The filing was concluded with the signature of Benjamin C. Singer, the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Procore Technologies, Inc., on December 6, 2024, confirming the authenticity and accuracy of the report.

For further details on the specifics of Procore Technologies’ bylaws amendments and the implications, interested parties can access the complete filing on the SEC’s website or through Procore Technologies’ investor relations portal.

