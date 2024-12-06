Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.42 and last traded at $83.42, with a volume of 796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PCOR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -169.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 770,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,979,882.88. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $521,030.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,371,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,606,298.24. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,974. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XN LP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 101.1% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,812 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 66.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,745,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,019 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 128.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,151 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 254.0% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,873,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.