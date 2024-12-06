ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ACDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ProFrac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProFrac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

ProFrac stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 353,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,181,927.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,197,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,648,877.33. This represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProFrac by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 831,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 443,530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 1,632.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 228,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 132,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 478.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 107,908 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

