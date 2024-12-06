ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.98. ProFrac shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 332,305 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProFrac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ProFrac in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProFrac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Get ProFrac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACDC

ProFrac Trading Down 10.7 %

Insider Activity at ProFrac

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 353,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $2,181,927.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,197,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,648,877.33. The trade was a 0.45 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProFrac by 114.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 831,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 443,530 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth $3,764,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ProFrac by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 132,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ProFrac by 1,632.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 228,491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.