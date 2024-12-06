ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as low as $12.67. ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 1,754 shares.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 7.37% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

