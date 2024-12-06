ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $41.82. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 9,544 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

