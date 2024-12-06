Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 77,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 41,766 shares.The stock last traded at $35.27 and had previously closed at $35.09.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $577.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.10% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

