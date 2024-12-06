Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 170.16% from the company’s previous close.

QTTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Q32 Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Q32 Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Q32 Bio Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QTTB stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Q32 Bio has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Q32 Bio by 105.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q32 Bio by 22.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Q32 Bio by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Q32 Bio



Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Articles

