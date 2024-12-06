Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,804,000. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 66.4% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,683 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 282,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Truist Financial Price Performance
TFC stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
