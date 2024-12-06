Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $5.06 Million Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.45% of Sprott worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

