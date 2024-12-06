Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 326,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,042,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $143,392,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 109,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $382.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $285.79 and a twelve month high of $398.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.40.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

