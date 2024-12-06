Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $6.46 Million Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 124.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLF. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

