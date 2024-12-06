Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 41,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CM opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

