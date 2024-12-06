Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 35,898 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,898 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.31. The company has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

