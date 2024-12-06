Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 8,581 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Amdocs worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

