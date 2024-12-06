Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 347,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.32%.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

