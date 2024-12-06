Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,234,000 after acquiring an additional 135,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,849,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.30.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

ITW opened at $275.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

