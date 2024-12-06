Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 277,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,514,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,665,000 after buying an additional 90,925 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,885,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

