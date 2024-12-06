Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $10.65 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 483,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,938 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

