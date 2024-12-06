Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 14,171 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,555.95. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.09, for a total value of $2,680,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,539,110.22. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,839 shares of company stock worth $6,718,965. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $261.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $149.14 and a twelve month high of $270.62.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.81.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

