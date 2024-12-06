Quarry LP Acquires 11,150 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in News were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of News by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of News by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NWSA stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

