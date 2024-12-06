Quarry LP Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Quarry LP increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,791,000 after buying an additional 1,304,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 223,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,753,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,832,000 after purchasing an additional 55,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.78.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

