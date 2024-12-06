Quarry LP Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 407.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TJX stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.89.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

