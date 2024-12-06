Quarry LP Purchases 2,921 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quarry LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 143.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 15,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,601,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 31,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 820,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

