Quarry LP Raises Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6,354.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $68.69 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.