QuinStreet’s (QNST) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of QNST stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,850. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $678,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,358.20. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 7,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $162,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,498.63. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $910,374. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $6,499,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 17.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 27.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

