RBF Capital LLC Cuts Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,020 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15,834.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,104,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 5,072,769 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth about $14,790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 523.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,914,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,997 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 37.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,778,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 489,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 48.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,325,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 433,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

