RBF Capital LLC Sells 474,286 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 474,286 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Gevo were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,888,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Gevo by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 812,870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gevo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $63,779.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,859.10. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,518.92. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Trading Up 4.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $366.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEVO

Gevo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.