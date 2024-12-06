Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.14). Approximately 594,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 734,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.30 ($1.14).

Reach Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £283.66 million, a P/E ratio of 693.85, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.20.

Get Reach alerts:

Insider Activity at Reach

In other Reach news, insider Jim Mullen sold 48,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.14), for a total value of £43,195.26 ($55,117.09). 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reach

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.