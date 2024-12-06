Readystate Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,754 GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 0.2 %

GFS stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.21.

GlobalFoundries Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

