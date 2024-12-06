Readystate Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,804 Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,268,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,185,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,498,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Geron by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,565,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after buying an additional 13,163,889 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Geron by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,837,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after buying an additional 9,342,000 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GERN opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Geron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

